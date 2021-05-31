Coast Guard Auxiliary reports saving three from burning boat

The Coast Guard Auxiliary rescued three people from a boat burning in the Severn River on May 23, the volunteer organization said Sunday.
Nine auxiliary members in two boats were one of their first training cruises following a COVID-19 shutdown when they spotted smoke coming from Little Round Bay. They quickly found a center console 21-foot powerboat, with the engine engulfed in flames.
Auxiliary Coxswain Don Parker and his crew, Dorothy Neiman, Mark Bertacchi, Lynn Disque, and John Fewer, instructed two men and a young girl to don life jackets and enter the water.
Coxswain Jim Farrell and the second crew, Denise Collins, Christian Converse, and Mike Makatche, pulled all three aboard and moved away. About three minutes later, the fuel tank exploded, engulfing all deck space in flames.
The burning boat drifted within 30 to 40 feet of shoreline where it stuck on a sandbar, continuing to burn. An Anne Arundel County fireboat arrived and extinguished the fire with its water cannon.
The three people rescued from the boat were taken to Smith Marina in Crownsville, where they were treated by paramedics. The boat was towed to a safe location.