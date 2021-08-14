Lightning strike displaced Clipper Cay residents in Heritage Harbor, Anne Arundel Fire Department says

As many as 39 people may be displaced from their homes at Clipper Cay in Heritage Harbor in Annapolis after a lightning strike caused a fire Friday evening. Capt. Russ Davies said smoke was reported at 6:08 p.m. The fire was above two units, in the attic, and was extinguished within 45 minutes. It was a two-alarm incident because additional personnel were needed to evacuate the building.Davies said there is fire damage in the attic and water damage in third floor condominiums. The county’s Department of Aging and Disabilities, Emergency Management and Crisis Response are helping those displaced, as is the Red Cross. Davies said investigators believe a lightning strike caused the fire. (Anne Arundel County Fire Department)