Anne Arundel black clergy, county police join in prayer walk through Severn

Police officers in blue uniforms walked in solidarity with residents and clergy members in black T-shirts through the streets of Severn Saturday to protest police brutality and call for police reform.
The peaceful march was yet another instance of near-daily protests that have occurred across the county in the three weeks since George Floyd, a black man, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer. The officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes and has been charged with second-degree murder.
Floyd’s death has sparked nationwide protests with the calls for reform and justice continuing to grow and Saturday’s walk was no different as members of the United Black Clergy of Anne Arundel County and Anne Arundel County police officers walked shoulder-to-shoulder.
The clergy’s president, Larry Lee Thomas, Apostle and senior pastor at Empowering Church of the Apostolic Faith, led the march that wound through Severn. Thomas grasped a megaphone and led chants of “No justice, no peace,” which have become synonymous with protests across the country.
Anne Arundel Police Capt. Daniel Rodriguez walked just a few steps behind Thomas. He said he and his fellow officers were marching to show that they share their concern about racism in policing.
“It’s important as a human being and as a police officer to show that we are together with the community with their concerns about the injustices and institutionalized racism that has occurred within the police profession,” Rodriguez said. “Ultimately, we’re all human beings. And we do a job as police officers, but the job we do requires us to serve.”
A similar walk organized by the United Black Clergy and the county police department happens annually at the end of the summer. Police Chief Tim Altomare said it was important to hold the walk earlier this year in light of Floyd’s death, which he described as “a national horror.”
“It deserves to be protested,” Altomare said. “At the end of the day, we’ve got problems as a society, there's no doubt about it. We’ve got a system in place that causes inequity. … So the police, as the folks in the uniform, have to be seen putting their money where their mouth is to be partners with the community, all of the community to work on that stuff.”
Shekinah Gardner, 15, said, as a young person, she felt responsible to participate in the protests.
“It doesn't matter how big or small your effort,” she said. “As long as you're trying to make the world a better place.”
Gardner’s cousin, Mahkia Moore, 15, said all she wants is equality.
“We just want peace just like everybody else,” Moore said. “They all say ‘all lives matter’ but the most lives that are getting shot or killed or risked are black lives. We just want freedom.”
Je’Lan Harwell, a 16-year-old from Brandywine, said he wanted to fight for his individual rights.
“It’s a hard time and I’m part of it,” said Harwell, whose mother Lisa, said she raised him on the civil rights movement of her childhood, taking him with her to vote to prepare him for moments like this.
Carl Snowden, a long-time civil rights activist and convener of the Caucus of African American Leaders told the story of Crystal Nelson, a 26-year-old pregnant woman, who was shot and killed by police in 1989. Nelson was shot while she was asleep on the couch in a townhouse in the Stillmeadows subdivision, a short distance away from where the march took place.
“Something has happened after George Floyd died,” Snowden said. “Whether it is Minneapolis or Severn, people saying the same thing over and over again. We want peace and justice.”
Bishop Antonio Palmer, vice president of the United Black Clergy of Anne Arundel County, used the biblical analogy of Dave and Goliath to describe systemic racism.
“We have a Goliath in front of us and that, of course, is racism," he said. “So the cause is that we must take this opportunity to pick up our smooth stones and hurl it at racism.”
Three delegates marched Saturday — Dels. Sandy Bartlett, D-Maryland City, Mike Rogers, D-Laurel and Shaneka Henson, D-Annapolis.
Rogers urged attendees to exercise their right to vote to help effect change in areas like education, jobs and transportation.
“Voting is what matters,” Rogers said. “We can protest and it’s a beautiful thing but we need action at the polls.”
Bartlett, a member of the House judiciary committee, promised to introduce legislation around police accountability like the use of force. And Henson closed out the speakers, asking, “I want to know if you’re going to be there in January” when the General Assembly reconvenes.
“I want to know if you are going to show up when it’s time to testify,” Henson said. We need you to be allies. We need you to strengthen the people who have the ability to change these laws tomorrow.”
Pastor Drew Shofner, a white man, and lead pastor at The Church of Severn Run, offered a prayer during a break in the march, urging white people to call out racism where they see it.
“I think many of us are afraid to speak out because they’re going to get it wrong,” Shofner said.
The walk concluded in Meade Village where Altomare, Rodriguez and members of the United Black Clergy knelt together in solidarity.
“As a white person I can’t see through your lens,” Altomare said. “But there are some black officers here who are hurting really bad after Mr. Floyd’s murder. I want you to know I see you. I want you to know I love you.”