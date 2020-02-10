Camera mounting bracket found hidden in bathroom at Annapolis Chuck E. Cheese, police say

A camera mounting bracket was discovered Saturday hidden in the Annapolis Chuck E. Cheese men’s/boys bathroom, Anne Arundel County police said.
Around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to the restaurant located at 2333 Forest Drive for a report of suspicious activity. A concerned individual had seen the camera bracket hidden above the ceiling tiles in the restroom, police said.
The individual retrieved the bracket, which did not have a camera affixed to it, and police collected as evidence that could lead to who may have installed it.
An employee at the Annapolis store declined to comment Monday and deferred all questions to Chuck E. Cheese Corporate. A spokesperson for the company, headquartered in Irving, Texas, did not respond to a message requesting comment.
Detectives asked anyone with information to call 410-222-1960.
Capital Gazette staff contributed to this report.