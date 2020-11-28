Midnight, but less mad: Annapolis adapts to holiday shopping during the coronavirus pandemic

Midnight Madness is still on this year, with shops in the city slated to stay open to midnight the first and second Thursdays of December and until 11 p.m. on the third Thursday. Much of it will be changed, but the smell of tasty treats from Kilwin’s will be a constant. Store Manager Jonathan Barone said they have set up lines in and out of the store, and are emphasizing curbside pickup. As restaurants downtown have taken a hit, so has the after-dinner ice cream cone market, which relied heavily on in-person orders.