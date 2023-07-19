Glen Burnie man charged with manslaughter after front yard brawl that killed Brooklyn Park father

The uncle of a Brooklyn Park Middle School student was arrested Tuesday night, two months after a school fight between his nephew and another boy led to a fatal front yard brawl that ended in the death of a 43-year-old father of three

Trevor Garrett Taylor, 26, was charged with manslaughter, second-degree assault, disturbing the peace and affray, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. In Maryland law, an affray misdemeanor involves a fight.

Christopher Wright was hospitalized and later died after being assaulted in front of his Brooklyn Park home May 19, police said.

Police responded around 5 p.m. to a report of an assault in the 300 block of Arundel Road West near Bell Grove Road. Following an investigation, police learned that three or four men ranging in age from mid-20s to mid-30s arrived at Wright’s home following an earlier altercation and began beating up Wright.

There were no weapons involved in the assault, police said.

After his death, several dozen community and family members gathered under the lights of a baseball field to pay tribute to Wright.

A bail review hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Glen Burnie District Court. A defense attorney has not yet been assigned to Taylor’s case, according to court records.

This story will be updated.