Head on collision on Chesapeake Bay Bridge causes multiple injuries, police say

Multiple people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision that took place atop the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay during the use of two-way traffic lanes.
Cpl. Brady McCormick, a spokesperson for the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, said the collision reported at 2:57 p.m. involved several vehicles and sent a number of people to area hospitals.
The westbound span was closed by the accident near the highpoint of the crossing and remained closed at 5:15 p.m.
McCormick said an accident investigation team and clean-up crews were on the scene of the crash but was unable to project when the bridge might reopen.
Traffic continued to move on the eastbound span of the bridge during the shutdown, but two-way traffic was not set up on that bridge. The westbound span has three lanes, while the eastbound bridge has only two.
Emergency services from Queen Anne’s County responded to the crash.
The accident occurred as the MDTA is accepting public comment on a study into the location of an additional crossing of the Chesapeake Bay. Meetings are scheduled in Annapolis on Thursday and on Kent Island Thursday.
