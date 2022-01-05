Worker aboard oil tanker in Chesapeake Bay airlifted to hospital by Maryland State Police helicopter

Maryland State Police airlifted a crew member aboard an oil and chemical tanker underway in the Chesapeake Bay on Wednesday for a medical emergency, police said.
The crew member was aboard the Chem Jupiter, a 462-foot tanker flagged out of Liberia and headed to Baltimore, when he or she required immediate medical assistance, according to a state police news release. A Maryland State Police helicopter crew conducted a host extraction from the boat and transported the person to Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis.
Maryland State Police did not identify the gender of the crew member.
The U.S. Coast Guard requested aerial assistance around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday and told police the patient’s condition made transport to a smaller Coast Guard Vessel unfeasible. A trooper who is a trained paramedic flew from a base at Easton Airport in Talbot County and lowered onto the ship deck by aircraft hoist. The trooper used a “screamer suit” style harness that strapped the patient and trooper together, and both were pulled back to the helicopter, the release states.
Maryland State Police said its aviation command is made up of 10 AW-139 helicopters stationed at seven bases throughout the state and has been operating since 1970.