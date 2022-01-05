Worker aboard oil tanker in Chesapeake Bay airlifted to hospital by Maryland State Police helicopter

The U.S. Coast Guard requested aerial assistance around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday and told police the patient’s condition made transport to a smaller Coast Guard Vessel unfeasible. A trooper who is a trained paramedic flew from a base at Easton Airport in Talbot County and lowered onto the ship deck by aircraft hoist. The trooper used a “screamer suit” style harness that strapped the patient and trooper together, and both were pulled back to the helicopter, the release states.