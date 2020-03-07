Donna Anderson takes the reins of The Chesapeake Arts Center, was working there as a consultant

The Chesapeake Arts Center’s new director, Donna Anderson, is ready to step into her new role as the center replaces its former director of seven years.
Anderson will take over for Belinda Huesman, who will leave on March 15. Huesman suggested Anderson take her place as the two have known each other for years.
Anderson was formerly the VP of Marketing and Development for 15 years at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. Also, In early 2019, Anderson came to Chesapeake Arts Center as a consultant under a Bloomberg Philanthropies grant.
Anderson left Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in September 2018 to pursue a career in the private sector working with non-profits.
“After 15 years I felt like it was time for a change,” Anderson said. “Bringing my skills to other non-profits in the community as a consultant is something that appealed to me. It was a good time.”
Anderson has spent the first few weeks of her new job getting to know the community better.
“North county has a lot of need, and I believe CAC fills a really critical role in education programs and reaching out to underserved students,” Anderson said.
While Anderson recently took over as executive director, she has been with the Chesapeake Arts Center since February 2019. In an interview with The Capital, Huesman spoke highly of Anderson.
“Through working with Donna, it was very natural and professional,” Huesman said. “She interacted effortlessly with the team. Became apparent that she would fit, everyone worked well with her. I believe she can build upon what we started. No brainer."
In a letter supporting Anderson, Huesman reiterates why she chose her replacement:
“I felt her expertise and leadership would make her the ideal leader to be CAC’s next Executive Director,” Huesman wrote. “The Board and I both agree that her experience in non-profits and arts management, and her time over the last ten months learning about CAC’s programs and working with staff, would make this transition a positive one for CAC.”
Anderson takes the lead on Chesapeake Arts Center amid changes in local leadership. Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts lost its creative director Margaret Davis abruptly in September 2019.
A month before that the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra announced the resignation of its executive director Patrick J. Nugent, who left his position for a vice president role within the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
And Huesman has now left the Chesapeake Arts Center. In her case, she said her commitment is over and she is looking forward to the future.
“After hitting a milestone birthday (60) this past fall, I began thinking about what my next steps would be professionally and found I wanted to devote my time more fully to music, writing, and other interests,” Huesman wrote. "I’ve recently garnered attention in a branding opportunity for The Menopause Outlaws movement, an online community for women over a certain age. I know that I can’t devote the time needed to lead CAC and, at the same time, pursue this endeavor and other business interests. It’s the right time for new leadership at CAC.
Her work will include singing and writing and producing a CD to inspire women, especially those over 50, who she said are overlooked in the music industry.
After meeting with a professional coach, Huesman realized it was time to step down.
“I also hit that age," she said. “It is an opportune time to step to the forefront of the movement. This transition has been very peaceful and seamless. CAC is in capable hands."
Huesman, who is from Brooklyn Park, plans to stay connected to the arts center after her departure, serving as a Strategic Initiatives Advisor and assisting Anderson and the board on a part-time basis. She will continue work on the next capital grant and several community-based projects, she wrote in her letter.
Anderson said she hopes she can continue Huesman’s work.
“Huesman has been a great leader for CAC,” Anderson said. “My job is to continue to build on that legacy and what she has done here at CAC.”