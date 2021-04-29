‘Everything’s real’: Anne Arundel police recruits step out of simulator headed for first patrols

Deonna Diggs, an Anne Arundel County police academy recruit, firmly and repeatedly tells a hooded man to drop the hammer he’s wielding.
But the man she’s talking to isn’t real. He’s a simulation.
Diggs is running through a virtual scenario in a $500,000 VirTra simulator extensively used by the county police academy for the first time with the 91st Recruit Class. Surrounded by five screens in a dark room, Diggs directs her attention on deescalating the agitated man in front of her. The scenario changes to respond to her actions and words. The man drops the hammer. She passes the test.
After an eight-month program at the academy in Davidsonville, recruits will graduate today. During their time in training, each recruit spent around 10 hours in the high-tech simulator. It presents them with 900 real-life scenarios, some situations they might never experience in the field along with situations they could face every day.
It’s one tool used by the academy to throw new officers into stressful scenarios and into less intense calls where force isn’t needed. The practice teaches recruits when to use their weapons, if at all, what weapon to use and how to approach every situation independent from their last call.
Police training has evolved as the profession changes to keep pace with technological advancements and societal exceptions. Graduates of the 91st recruit class have been drilled on how to effectively communicate with civilians, reduce the intensity of situations and take time to weigh their options before using force.
In the enclosed octagon simulator, one officer or three can practice working together in scenarios that quickly change.
After the man drops the hammer, Diggs suddenly stands in a courthouse. Shots are fired and a crowd of people runs toward her. Recruits must check all angles on the screens for potential danger. Otherwise, they can get stung wearing a shock belt to imitate being shot.
Diggs enters the virtual lobby where a hidden gunman shoots two officers on the screen. Diggs calls for backup, then points a simulator gun at a man who attempts to stab a fallen officer. Every tool on her belt interacts with the simulator, including mace and flashlights. Her gun shoots laser beams that track her aim.
The scenario ends with a man holding a woman hostage at gunpoint. The situation can end graphically with the man killing the woman. But Diggs convinces the man in the computer to drop his weapon. He does.
“I’m a very talkative person,” Diggs, 24, said. “So, some of the scenarios work in my favor with trying to calm people down or have a conversation with them.”
Lt. Greg Speed, the training division executive officer, said no scenario can compare to dealing with real people on the road daily. That’s why the academy trains recruits to experience all types of service calls.
“When a stressful situation pops up for them in real life it’s not the first time they’ve ever been faced with something similar,” Speed said.
The 91st recruit class was extended by a month to include additional training around de-escalation, communication and cultural sensitivity. Nearly 40 recruits make up the most diverse class to ever attend the academy, with 50% minority recruits, including six women.
After 36 weeks of training, recruits will graduate as sworn officers. They will be evaluated on patrol daily with a training officer acting as a partner for another three months.
It’s the first class to participate in a panel with community leaders for a talk about the diverse backgrounds of the residents they serve. Recruits also went through a new communications class where they learned effective communication skills to approach, empathize and build relationships with civilians.
“You don’t want to always have to pull out your gun, you don’t always have to show some type of force,” Diggs said. “Your talking can get you out of a lot of things.”
In the $18.8 million training facility, police officers and new recruits continuously train to handle a gamut of service calls. Chief Amal Awad plans to address the growing demand in calls for mental health crises with a new “Community Services Bureau.”
If funded in the county budget to be introduced Friday, the bureau would hire more officers dedicated to a crisis intervention unit. The department currently has eight crisis intervention officers that partner with licensed counselors for mental health calls.
In the week before graduation, recruits requested drills to practice under pressure. Outside the old training building, recruits went through “stress inoculation” drills, raising their heart rate with exercise and then performing specific tasks while timed. With blood pumping, recruits assembled guns, shot paintball rounds at changing lights on command and quickly reloaded magazines.
“Relax and breath,” chanted a training officer.
The purpose is to break the tunnel vision people can experience when overwhelmed through repetition. Academy recruits are taught to decompress their stress and think clearly in stressful situations so they can make better decisions on the job, Speed said.
During a nine-week break in training because of the coronavirus pandemic, the building was repurposed as a scenario building with rooms resembling a school, an office, an apartment and a convenience store.
There, officers role play for recruits in old-fashioned simulations. Recruits respond to emergency situations and routine crime calls in the various rooms. Using practice guns that shoot paintball rounds, they learn to navigate corners and enter buildings with active shooters.
Other times, the calls are calm. In a room outfitted as an apartment, Diggs interviews an officer pretending to be a man whose father died in his sleep. She records the death on arrival report while a mannequin lays in bed a room over.
Training officers converted the building’s old locker room into a classroom complete with desks and lockers for scenarios involving juveniles. The building’s old lunchroom is now a convenience store with shelves and food boxes donated from local stores. Recruits workshop how to respond to shoplifting, burglaries and customer disputes.
“You used to have to say ‘Imagine there’s a clerk at a convenience store’ and just have to imagine it,” Speed said.
Merely imagining how a situation would feel or how a room would look isn’t easy for pragmatic recruits like Dondre Phillips. Phillips, 29, said he enjoyed training in an environment a situation would realistically occur through in-person and technological scenarios.
“Because once you go out there, everything’s real,” Phillips said. “A traffic stop … is not going to be a training scenario anymore. It’s going to be real people that you’re going to have to deal with. You’re going to have to make the right decisions all the time.”