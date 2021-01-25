Family of Central Special student who died after choking in class sues Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Parents of Bowen Levy, a 17-year-old Central Special student who died after choking on a glove in class, filed a lawsuit Monday against Anne Arundel County Board of Education, the board president and the principal of Central Special School, claiming the school system and its board’s negligence resulted in their son’s death.
Bowen Levy’s parents, Bryan and Tanya Levy are seeking damages exceeding $75,000 and a jury trial on behalf of their son’s estate after they said repeated requests to the school about the status of an investigation into their son’s death went unanswered. They’re suing Central Special Principal Natalie Marston, the county school board and its president Melissa Ellis for negligence, breach of contract, survival action and wrongful death.
The family conducted their own investigation to understand what happened to Bowen Levy on Nov. 5, 2019, the day he choked on a glove at school. Earlier last year, the Maryland Department of Social Services concluded the investigation into Bowen Levy’s death, stating his death likely involved child neglect. DSS reported that Bowen Levy died as a result of the systemic failure at Central Special School.
Normally Bowen’s classroom would have a teacher, two teacher aides and an assigned one-to-one person for Bowen, according to the lawsuit. The day he choked, his one-to-one aide was absent, the teacher had left in the afternoon and there were substitutes. When a substitute is used, they are asked to review “sub plans” but one staff member said she did not review the plan that day, according to the DSS report.
“The school system knew that in addition to autism, Bowen suffered from pica, a compulsive condition which caused him to swallow and eat non-food items. Bowen’s pica was well known to the Anne Arundel County school system, which promised to provide him 1:1 supervision, a promise his parents relied upon. Anne Arundel County Public Schools broke that promise,” attorneys for Bryan and Tanya wrote in the lawsuit.
Due to a lack of supervision in the classroom, Bowen was able to get ahold of a rubber glove and swallow it, consequently losing oxygen for 10 minutes and dying five days later in the hospital, the lawsuit claims.
