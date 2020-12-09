Caucus of African American Leaders of Anne Arundel talk with county, Annapolis police chiefs about ‘law enforcement reimagined’

After the Black Lives Matter movement erupted this summer in the wake of George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis under a police officer’s knee, Anne Arundel County residents marched across the county for months, promoting the civil rights movement and decrying violence by the police.
On Tuesday night, many of those residents met online with local elected officials and city and county police officers to discuss community policing and preventing police encounters from becoming deadly for Black residents.
The conversation on “law enforcement reimagined,” held by the Caucus of African American Leaders of Anne Arundel County, featured presentations by Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson and Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad, who was sworn into her new appointment by the County Council Monday. The chiefs shared their visions for preventing police shooting tragedies and building trust between the community and police in light of the current national reckoning on race and policing.
“I realized how much I did not know about our own history, specifically the African American experience from the transatlantic slave trade to contemporary policing and the role that public safety and law enforcement has played in that relationship,” Awad said of a recent visit to the National Museum of African American History in Washington, D.C. “I think it’s critical for our law enforcement officers to experience that educational opportunity ... and are able to see through the lens of the African American plight.”
Anne Arundel County Council and Annapolis city council have already put criminal justice on their policy agendas. County Executive Steuart Pittman squeezed $4 million in funding for police body cameras in the county budget a week after Floyd’s death and days before the budget deadline.
Jacqueline Boone Allsup, president of the Anne Arundel County NAACP, and Carl Snowden, a longtime activist and convener of the Caucus of African American Leaders, both called on Pittman this summer to restore funding for the body cameras in response to Floyd’s killing.
Jackson and Mayor Gavin Buckley are moving forward to create a committee that will develop recommendations for creating a civilian review board. The board is a group of citizens who review resident complaints against police officers to ensure that police misconduct is appropriately punished. How it would work in Annapolis is not yet determined.
Awad said Tuesday her tenure as commander at Prince George’s County Police Department drives her belief that a civilian review board can help build trust and transparency by allowing residents to examine how the department conducts disciplinary investigations.
“In cases of egregious violations, it’s important to allow those we serve to see exactly how we conducted those investigations to ensure they’re thorough and complete,” Awad said.
Under Jackson’s leadership, Annapolis started a reentry program dubbed “Positive Impact Program” in June to address the root causes of some crimes: poverty, addiction and hopelessness. The initiative helps people returning from jail or prison into job training or drug and mental health counseling. City cops have also been promoting the crime prevention program throughout Annapolis for people who have not been incarcerated but are at risk of becoming victims of gun violence or arrested for violent crimes.
“Community policing is ... police working in the community and problem solving,” Jackson said of his initiative that centers on public service.”More importantly, to get them to tell us what they want to see in their community, the problem is what the customer says it is.”
Jackson also hired a cold case detective this year to review dozens of unsolved homicide cases. Buckley said Tuesday the department has increased diversity on the force by hiring more women and people of color. Police and fire directors, along with Buckley, have been visiting Annapolis neighborhoods to ask residents how they can help.
Caucus members discussed how the use of chokeholds by police officers, a use-of-force method on the neck that can turn deadly, like in the case of Floyd. More than 30 police departments across the county banned the maneuver following Floyd’s death in May.
Both chiefs agreed that chokeholds should not be used and are illegal unless an officer’s life is threatened.