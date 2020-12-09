Caucus of African American Leaders of Anne Arundel talk with county, Annapolis police chiefs about ‘law enforcement reimagined’

“I realized how much I did not know about our own history, specifically the African American experience from the transatlantic slave trade to contemporary policing and the role that public safety and law enforcement has played in that relationship,” Awad said of a recent visit to the National Museum of African American History in Washington, D.C. “I think it’s critical for our law enforcement officers to experience that educational opportunity ... and are able to see through the lens of the African American plight.”