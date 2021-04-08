Two new murals coming to Annapolis this week to feature Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Thurgood Marshall and musical greats

Annapolis artist Comacell Brown and Future History Now both will be adding some new art to blank walls in Annapolis this week.
Brown will be painting a mural at Carr’s Beach, while Future History Now is painting a mural across the street from the circuit court on South Street off of Church Circle. Brown’s mural will be painted on the wall adjacent to Maryland Cultural and Conference Center StageOne at Park Place.
Future History Now is calling its mural the Equal Justice Mural that will feature Thurgood Marshall and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The phrase “Equal Justice Under Law” written across the top. They will be painting on Saturday and Sunday, weather pending.
Youth artists will collaborate with professional teaching artists from Future History Now. Co-Founders Jeff Huntington and Julia Gibb will lead a team of five youth artists and seven professional teaching artists.
The Equal Justice Mural Project is part of Future History Now’s ‘Kids Making History Mural Tour,’ a series of public art murals in Annapolis arranged on a walking tour.
For the Carr’s Beach mural the Maryland Cultural and Conference Center is debuting a new vision for the Annapolis arts community with the One Annapolis Community Art Project.
The mural will memorialize Carr’s Beach as a historical landmark in the Annapolis community that became a major performing arts venue for Black musicians. Performances often attracted tens of thousands of people; its impact on the community was significant.
Carr’s Beach hosted several notable artists including Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald, Dinah Washington, Ray Charles, James Brown, Little Richard, Etta James, and Aretha Franklin, according to a news release.
“In alignment with Maryland Cultural and Conference Center mission to provide equitable access to innovative and diverse arts programming to the Greater Annapolis region, we recognize that Carr’s Beach was our city’s original presenter of culturally diverse entertainment that celebrated the power of the performing arts to unite a community,” said Eric Elston, board member of the Maryland Cultural and Conference Center and project lead in a statement.
The Carr’s Beach project has been made possible by Annapolis Art in Public Places, Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center, Leadership Anne Arundel, Downtown Annapolis Partnership, Annapolis Heritage Commission, Four Rivers Heritage Area, and The Maryland State Archives.