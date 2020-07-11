Artists begin mural Saturday for Annapolis’ Carlester ‘Walking Man’ Smith

Artists behind a mural dedicated to Carlester Smith, an Annapolis figure, started working on the piece on West Street Saturday morning.
Annapolis artists and organizers are out and ready to paint the mural on the outside of Pinky’s West Street Liquors in honor of Smith, known for his fast walking and trash collecting routine for 40 years. On Facebook Live, viewers can watch the behind the scenes look of the mural.
The artists encouraged anyone in the area to walk by and say hello.
The murals come after people helped fund more than $23,000 to support Smith’s family as they take care of him and his declining health. Additional funds went to the murals to honor the well-known Annapolis man.
Reporter Selene San Felice contributed to this article.