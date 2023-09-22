Woman carjacked at knifepoint in Glen Burnie; forced to drive suspects, police say

A woman was carjacked in Glen Burnie at knifepoint and forced to drive a group of juveniles to Baltimore Wednesday evening, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Officers responded to the 6600 block of Ritchie Highway around 7:30 p.m. where a woman said she was in a Giant Food parking lot when four or five minor male suspects approached her demanding money and a ride to Baltimore. After the woman refused, one of the suspects flashed a small knife and pushed the woman into her car, police said.

After driving the suspects to Baltimore, the woman pulled out her own knife which caused the group to flee. No injuries were reported, police said.

Wednesday’s carjacking is the second to happen in Glen Burnie this week. On Sunday, a 27-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint near the Woodcrest Apartments, The Capital reported.

Police spokesperson Marc Limansky said the two incidents don’t appear to be related and while the department has seen a recent increase in carjackings countywide, there’s not an overall, year-to-date uptick that would point towards a trend.