Caregiver corner: How to get help for aging parents who need daily care

I am beginning to realize that, over the course of two years, my parents have become totally reliant on me for taking care of them. Both are in their mid-80s. Dad was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment a few years ago and it has become increasingly evident that his memory and decision-making abilities have rapidly deteriorated. My mom has had several physical health problems and the stress of dealing with my father has taken its toll on her. I need to go to their house (about 20 miles away) almost every day to take them to doctors’ appointments, to the grocery store, to do laundry — the list is never-ending. And, to top that off, I have a 12-year-old and 15-year-old at home so I’m trying to balance their activities and family time. My only sibling lives several states away and is telling me to get some help with taking care of our parents, but I don’t even know where to start. Help!

I am so glad that your sister recognizes that both you and your parents need some help!

The first thing you should do is take a deep breath and organize your thoughts. Think about — and write down — what tasks are involved in caring for your parents. You mentioned doctor appointments, grocery shopping and laundry. Do you prepare meals? Do you do housekeeping or house and yard maintenance? Do you assist them with bathing? Do you take care of banking and bill paying? Are you managing their medications?

After you have made your list, think about who could take over some of these tasks. There are housekeeping services to help with home cleaning and lawn care businesses to help with those outside chores. For their personal care, grocery shopping, doctors’ visits, and meal preparation, you can hire a home care worker to help.

There are multiple options available when choosing a home care worker; you can choose to hire an independent contractor or contract with a home care agency. Hiring an independent contractor allows you to select who will be coming into your home and is often less expensive; however, it will require more of your time to complete the interviewing and hiring process and you will need to have a backup plan if the worker is unable to come on a planned day. When hiring an independent contractor, you’ll want to complete an agreement form or contract, signed by you and the worker, so that there are no misunderstandings regarding expectations.

The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities has a program which maintains a registry of self-employed caregivers. The Respite Care Referral Program screens and trains home care workers by completing an initial and annual background investigation and initial and annual training. The program also can provide you with a list of questions that you can ask during the telephone pre-screening and interview process, as well as questions you may want to ask the workers’ references. To obtain names of Respite Care Referral Program workers or just the list of interview questions, you can call 410-222-4377.

When contracting with a home care agency, the agency will schedule a worker(s); ask about their ability to send a replacement if the scheduled worker is unavailable. When checking home care agencies, you will want to ask how long the agency has been in business, as well as questions about their services, staffing, whether workers have had a background check, staff training, minimum number of hours you must commit to, care plans, and of course, cost. The 2023-2024 Directory for Older Adults, Individuals with Disabilities, Veterans, Caregivers and their Family has a listing of many home care agencies that work in Anne Arundel County.

The question I most often hear from family caregivers is “who pays” for in-home help? The answer varies; if the care recipient is a veteran of U.S. Armed Forces, you’ll need to check if he or she is eligible for respite services. If the care recipient has been screened for income and health eligibility programs through Medicaid, they may be eligible for a waiver program. Some long-term care insurance plans will pay for in-home care; it’s important to check the policy as coverage varies. When funding is available, grants are offered through the National Family Caregiver Support Program and through the Department of Social Services. Most often, in-home care is paid for by the care recipients or their families.

Whether you hire an independent contractor or home care agency, keep your expectations realistic. Know that no worker will do things exactly as you do — and that’s OK!

Finally, make sure you use some of that time away from the hands-on caregiving for yourself. Have lunch with friends, take a walk, get your hair done — and enjoy your family!