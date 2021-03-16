Annapolis police going in a ‘different direction’ as last of former Chief Scott Baker’s appointed leaders retire

Lowe served in patrol for a majority of his 24 years on the force. An Air Force veteran, he graduated from the police academy in 1997. Lowe worked as a patrol officer, becoming a corporal and sergeant. He lead the community service section until he was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to internal affairs as director of professional standards. Lowe also worked with the special operations division before his ascent to patrol commander. Lowe’s last day was March 10.