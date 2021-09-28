At shooter’s sentencing, families of fallen Capital Gazette staffers and survivors tell of flashbacks, closure and enduring pain

The youngest of four, Geimer recalled in court having to grow up as she performed the awful duty of telling her brother and sisters, all stationed around the globe as members of the Navy, that their mother had been killed. Alone, she crawled into a closet to call them from the reunification center at a department store of the Annapolis mall. The massacre thrust the grief of Geimer, her siblings and a group of other victims’ loved ones into the spotlight.