Music leads the way as Annapolis prepares to commemorate Capital Gazette murders

As the passage of two years since the Capital Gazette shooting nears on Sunday, musicians are holding online tributes and releasing new recordings to honor the five staffers killed on June 28, 2018.
Mike Lange, an Eastport resident and piano player for The Eastport Oyster Boys, plans to release his song “Rise Up” Friday, almost a year after he and the band first performed it at a remembrance ceremony at Maryland Hall.
And Wednesday, Elizabeth Melvin, director of The Freedom Choir in Annapolis, will host an online performance of the song she performed at the concert, “Press On,” written by actress Maggie Wheeler of “Friends.”
Because of pandemic restrictions this year, Melvin is dedicating her weekly Zoom choir class to the two-year anniversary of the shooting and invited Wheeler to sing the song.
“If people are not familiar with this opportunity to sing online, this is a great time to explore it. And if they are wanting to be touched by a memorial to the five staff members who were slain, then this is another opportunity to do that,” Melvin said.
“Press On” is the slogan adopted by the Annapolis community in the wake of the mass shooting and deaths of Gerald Fischman, John McNamara, Robert Hiaasen, Wendi Winters and Rebecca Smith.
All five were killed and three others injured when a gunman entered the newsroom with a shotgun and opened fire. The gunman, who was convicted of the murders last year, is awaiting a second trial to determine whether he was sane at the time of the shootings. He had a long-running feud with The Capital, which is part of Baltimore Sun Media.
Starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, participants can join the hour-long community class and hear Wheeler, who performed as the recurring character Janice on the long-running sitcom, perform and discuss the song. Melvin is also directing donations given during her Zoom class to the Committee to Protect Journalists, an independent nonprofit that promotes press freedom across the globe.
“It seemed really important in these times to protect people and their free speech and journalists and their right to write the truth and not be harassed or killed for it,” Melvin said.
Although people can’t physically gather together like last year’s musical dedication at Maryland Hall, Melvin hopes the online performance can act as a cathartic way for Annapolis residents to show their support for the free press and their local newspaper.
“I think as we get closer to date of what happened two years ago it’s hard not to think about it when you go on Bestgate Road and pass 888 Bestgate Road,” she said, referring to the old address for the newsroom.
Those interested in joining Wednesday’s Zoom event can email contact@thefreedomchoir.com for more details.
Lange, an Eastport resident and piano player for the popular local band, plans to release his song to mark the two-year commemoration. He wrote it shortly after the shooting.
Lange spent his time in quarantine on recording a studio version of the song with his wife Kelly on background vocals. He and members of the Oyster Boys performed it as the closing number for the one-year anniversary at Maryland Hall.
The City of Annapolis plans to release “Rise Up” on its social media platforms Friday, and Lange hopes to publish it on YouTube later this week.
“I wanted to share it ... as a small way of saying, even with everything going on in the world today, you are not forgotten,” Lange said.
Other events this week include a symposium hosted by the city on the future of journalism. Local Matters Remember will be held annapolis.gov and on YouTube at 10:30 a.m. Friday.