Compromise Street, Spa Creek bridge in Annapolis to close Monday for dedication of Capital Gazette memorial

Streets will be closed in downtown Annapolis Monday as the city dedicates the “Guardians of the First Amendment” memorial to the five people killed in the attack on the Capital Gazette newspapers three years ago.
City leaders are to unveil at 11 a.m. the memorial of five pillars before a passage of the First Amendment carved in stone. The ceremony will be held at the corner of Compromise and Newman streets at the small park across from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel. Crews will begin at 6:30 a.m. closing the streets, including Compromise Street to Eastport and lanes over the Spa Creek bridge to downtown.
The Annapolis Elementary School and Donner parking lots will be used as permitted parking for the event. The Basil lot will be closed for seating. City officials are urging residents to expect crowds and traffic headed into and out of downtown. Streets should reopen around 3 p.m., officials said.
The memorial will commemorate the lives of Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.
The married couple of David Simon, creator of HBO’s “The Wire,” and bestselling mystery author Laura Lippman are scheduled to speak during the ceremony; both knew some of the victims.
The dedication comes as the trial begins for gunman Jarrod Ramos. He harbored a longstanding grudge against the newspaper and pleaded guilty to the murders.
Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday in a trial to determine whether Ramos was sane at the time of the murders. If found sane by jurors, he will serve his sentence in a state prison; if insane, he will be committed to a state psychiatric hospital.