Annapolis author Iris Krasnow new memoir ‘Camp Girls’ takes you out of quarantine and into the woods

Iris Krasnow, a wild-eyed, gray-haired camp counselor and New York Times bestseller author, released her seventh novel this month titled “Camp Girls.”
The memoir follows Krasnow through childhood and into early adulthood at a months-long all-girls summer camp in Wisconsin, capturing the authenticity of the 1960s’ summer camp.
“As a grown-up camp girl who has lived more life than she has left to live, I have come to believe that the most important game to master is the art of slowing down, and to find purpose and fulfillment at every stage," the Annapolis resident said.
Kranow’s latest book is an ode to the circle of life and aging well. After first traveling to Minocqua, Wisconsin to attend Agawak as an 8-year-old girl, she now returns each summer as a veteran counselor who runs the camp magazine, Agalog.
Camp is often the highlight of a child’s summer, and sometimes even their life. For Krasnow, a longtime columnist for The Capital, camp has seeped into every pore of her life: her house looks like a cabin, her best friends were made there, her husband and four sons share a communal love for the summer-long program.
“Camp Girls," named one of the Best New Books by People magazine, also tracks the passages of a woman’s life through the lens of Krasnow’s and her camp friends’ experiences. By interviewing numerous experts, Krasnow details how camp can play an integral roll in developing young girl’s into successful and independent women.
Fostering relationships with young women and witnessing their growth into strong, individual identities is one of the reasons Krasnow returns to Agawak year after year.
“My greatest joy is to help shape these young girls to feel their self-worth. I love working in this environment, making them feel strong and worthy, instilling a can-do spirit,” Krasnow writes.
“Camp Girls” centers on a younger time in life — a change from her other novels that recount young motherhood, the trials of watching parents age and maintaining a decades-long marriage. With prose that invokes a deep sense of nostalgia, Krasnow details how crisp Midwest air, dips in a brisk lake and campfire camaraderie formed her into the mother, writer, professor and woman she is today.
The memoir is fitting for today’s coronavirus quarantine circumstances. Trapped inside with only technology as an escape, Krasnow underscores the benefits that putting the phone down can bring.
Modern summer camps hone the forgotten time in life when technology didn’t exist. Campers are ripped away from technology and their reliance on their parents and plunged into the heart of nature. The relationships that form under the unique need to make new friends and through the plethora of activities that camp has to offer often creates an unbreakable bond between camp friends.
That deep and lasting friendship keeps campers returning year after year until they are counselors themselves.
“Developing these genuine and ongoing relationships is the greatest gift I received of all the many gifts from Agawak, a girl gang that became a family, bound not by blood but by history, love and loyalty.,” writes Krasnow, who still speaks with her camp friends, who she calls her “people,” daily.
Confined inside during quarantine, people are increasingly dependent on the healing effects of stepping outside into nature. Krasnow calls nature walks and summers spent playing outside “retreating to primal aliveness.”
“Nature makes us feel a part of something large than ourselves. This is a fundamental lesson children need more than ever as they grow up today largely indoors, inundated with social media: that they’re not just individuals in a cog; that they need social bonding to grow in all ways,” she writes.
Latest Anne Arundel County
“Camp Girls” highlights how time spent outside in nature, and at camp, helps us restore our sense of selves, excavate mental debris and understand our purpose in life.