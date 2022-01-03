Snow causes ‘widespread’ cancellations, ground stop at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport

Flights departing for BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport are grounded Monday due to heavy snowfall in the area, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The transportation agency issued a ground stop from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday for 13 airports with flights bound for Baltimore, with the potential to halt air traffic for longer.
Widespread airline flight cancellations are expected throughout the afternoon, a BWI spokesperson said. Airport staff are de-icing flights leaving BWI with fluid to remove snow and ice.
“The BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport winter weather team is actively working to clear runways and taxiways for airline operations. Public parking and roadways are also being treated and plowed, as appropriate,” said Jonathan Dean, a spokesperson for BWI. “Passengers with travel plans today should contact their airlines for updated flight status information.”
As of Monday afternoon, 287 flights into and out of BWI were canceled and 71 flights were delayed, according to the data tracking service FlightAware. BWI is currently second in the country in flight cancellations and delays, only behind Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C., with 640 canceled flights and 55 delayed flights, according to FlightAware.
Southwest has canceled more than 600 flights of the more than 3,600 flights scheduled for Monday. More than 100 flights have been canceled at BWI, a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said.
Anne Arundel County is under a winter storm warning until 4 p.m., an advisory that expects rapid, heavy snowfall of at least 6 inches in 12 hours or at least 8 inches in 24 hours. As of 11 a.m., there was about 6 to 7 inches of snowfall in Londontowne, 4 inches in the Pasadena area and about 3.5 inches in Crofton, according to the Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management.
BWI, Dulles International Airport and Regan National Airport announced Monday that many flights were proactively canceled because of heavy snowfall. Dean and an FAA spokesperson did not have an estimate of how many total flights were canceled or delayed at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.