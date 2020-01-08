The library board had been mulling naming the library after Busch for some time, but some board members raised concerns that naming the library after Busch could hurt fundraising chances or was disrespectful to donors. In the end, the board compromised, approving a statement recognizing the county as having the final say to name the library after Busch, not the board. Pittman said he would name the library after the long-time Anne Arundel delegate once the county law office ironed out logistics.