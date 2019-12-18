Charles E. James Sr. was supposed to be at home caring for his elderly mother.
C.J. Meushaw was supposed to be at the Federal Aviation Administration where she works as an aeronautical information specialist.
L.E. Gomez was supposed to be at Baltimore Washington Medical Center where he works as an emergency medicine physician.
But Tuesday, they all changed their plans. At 7 a.m., they gathered outside the Arundel Center in Annapolis and waited for a yellow school bus to pick them up. All members of the Caucus of African American Leaders, they changed their plans so they could trek to Upper Marlboro to witness the trial of Sean Urbanski, a 24-year-old Severna Park man indicted on murder and hate crime charges for the May 2017 stabbing of a black man at the University of Maryland, College Park.
Prince George’s County prosecutors say Urbanski murdered Army 2nd Lt. Richard Collins III at a bus stop because he was black. Collins, 23, was about to graduate from Bowie State University, a historically black college. Shortly before his death, the ROTC student accepted his commission.
James, Meushaw and Gomez were part of a larger group of caucus members present in the courtroom Tuesday when the hate crime charge against Urbanski was dropped. Circuit Court Judge Lawrence Hill said the state didn’t meet the burden of proof that Collins was killed only because he was black.
The jury was expected to begin deliberations on the remaining charges Wednesday.
The parents of both Collins and Urbanski wept after the ruling.
As an emergency medicine physician who has experience treating stabbing victims, Gomez said, he finds the decision difficult to understand.
The judge sided with the defense attorneys, who argued Collins was stabbed because he was standing closest to Urbanski when he approached the group. His attorneys argued it was intoxication not racism behind the assault.
“You have to know what you’re doing or get extremely lucky," Gomez said. "I think this young man had studied what he was doing and did it very deliberately.”
Gomez said he was surprised by the decision considering the evidence of racist images in Urbanski’s phone presented in the trial.
“Whether or not he was intoxicated, he executed his intended act deliberately,” Gomez said after the day’s proceedings ended Tuesday. “To hear this argument that he was somehow not in control or so compromised that he didn’t understand the real nature of his act is hard for me to fathom.”
Gomez also questioned the broader message sent by dropping the hate crime charge. He asked, “would we even be talking about this case if it was a 16-year-old black kid in a hoodie?”
On the bus ride back, the group tried to plan their next move.
James said the decision was a disheartening indication of how much work there is to be done for racial justice.
“We have much, much work to do,” James said. “We have to eradicate this hate in our society.”
He joined the caucus in attending the trial because he wanted to support Collins’ family, but he said implications go far beyond this case. For him, it’s also about creating a world free of hate and discrimination for future generations.
“I hope the work we’re doing will benefit them in the long run,” James said. “Otherwise, what kind of future are our grandkids going to have?”
But, James said, there’s hope. He pointed across the aisle of the bus to Chuck Hurley, a member of the Annapolis Human Relations Commission who is white. They haven’t known each other for more than a few years, but they’re best friends.
“Everyone in the world is not like this,” Charles said. “Everyone in the world does not think along these lines of hatred.”
Staff Writer Lilly Price contributed to this report.