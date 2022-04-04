Anne Arundel schools would require families to sign up for bus service under plan to be discussed at Wednesday meeting

Starting next school year, families who need bus service to and from public schools in Anne Arundel County will need to register in advance, a change being made as the system tries to become more efficient.

Superintendent George Arlotto will present details on the change at the Board of Education’s meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The board asked Arlotto to explore such a program last August.

Students who are eligible for transportation must live at least a half-mile away from school if they are in prekindergarten or kindergarten, at least a mile away for elementary school and at least a mile and a half away for middle and high school.

Students with an individualized education plan that calls for transportation will not need to register in advance to receive transportation, the system said in a news release.

For many students in Anne Arundel County this year, consistent bus service has been an issue. The system is failing to provide bus service to students on at least a dozen bus routes every day, and has experienced high rates of failure since the start of the school year. Officials have said a national shortage of bus drivers is being felt locally, causing contractors to miss routes.