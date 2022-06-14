Meade Middle School bus involved in crash in Laurel, injuries being evaluated

A Meade Middle School bus collided with another vehicle and crashed into the woods in Laurel while taking students home Tuesday afternoon, according to police and school officials, who are investigating the collision.

The bus crashed off Laurel Fort Meade Road near Center Avenue. Several students, and the bus driver, were assessed for injuries, county schools spokesperson Bob Mosier said.

Advertisement

About 23 students were on board at the time, Anne Arundel County Police Lt. A.J. Gardiner said. The students self-evacuated.

Three adults and four juveniles were transported by emergency services to area hospitals, Anne Arundel County Fire Lt. Jennifer Macallair said. All had minor injuries, except for one adult who is being evaluated for injuries that could be more serious. At least one of the adults was in another passenger vehicle.

Advertisement

The rest of the students are being reunited with their families, Mosier said.

Police, along with AACPS, are investigating the crash, which occurred around 3:30 p.m.