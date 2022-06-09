Pittman submits supplemental budget with $2.2 million in federal funds for Anne Arundel bus drivers, crossing guards

A new round of bonuses could be on the way for Anne Arundel County school bus drivers — an effort to help a system that has suffered from inconsistent service in the past year.

County Executive Steuart Pittman submitted a supplemental budget request Thursday for fiscal 2023 seeking to amend the $2 billion fiscal plan that he proposed earlier this year to include new federal funding for both bus drivers and crossing guards.

He also submitting an additional amendment for Anne Arundel Community College.

Anne Arundel families have complained about inconsistent bus service this school year, with dozens of routes going unserved each day as contractors say they are struggling to hire in a competitive market. When buses don’t come, parents have to scramble to arrange carpools or take time off from work to drive students to school themselves.

Pittman is asking to allocate $2.2 million in American Rescue Plan money to the Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation to fund new hire and retention bonuses. He also is asking to use $312,000 in the federal funding for bonuses for crossing guards.

“Providing school bus driver and crossing guard bonuses gives our school system the edge it needs to recruit for these critical positions,” Pittman said in a statement.

Last November the county announced it would use $4.2 million in federal ARP money to cover retention and new hire bonuses for drivers, which was enough to provide $5,000 for existing drivers, $5,000 for new drivers and a $2,000 bonus for aides — adults who help mind the bus.

The Board of Education has requested a $3.4 million increase to its transportation budget to increase driver pay next year, enough for contractors to provide a 10% cost-of-living increase for their drivers, a raise of about $2 an hour. This spring contractors said they were grateful that the pay increase was included in the budget, but said it fell short of the $5-per-hour pay increase workers expected.

The additional federal funding would help make up that gap, if the amendment is approved by the County Council.

Pittman also is asking to amend the fiscal 2023 budget to make a one-time payment of $2 million to Anne Arundel Community College, allowing it to enhance compensation and improve pay equity at the school.

“The pay equity funding for Anne Arundel Community College will help it retain the talented staff who make it the best community college in the nation,” Pittman said in a statement.