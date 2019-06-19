Child rushed to hospital after pool mishap in Glen Burnie

A 2-year-old was rushed to Baltimore-Washington Medical Center in cardiac arrest after a pool incident in Glen Burnie Wednesday afternoon.

Anne Arundel County firefighters received a call at 4:11 p.m. for a reported drowning in the 300 block of Johnson Farm Lane in Glen Burnie, fire department spokesman Lt. Erik Kornmeyer said.

Units were sent to the 800 block of Old Stage Road, just around the corner, where the child’s family had apparently driven in an attempt to get to the hospital.

Firefighters found the boy in the car in cardiac arrest and rushed him to BWMC.

No report was available on the child’s condition, Kornmeyer said at 5:30 p.m.

This story will be updated.

