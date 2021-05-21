For the first time since the COVID pandemic started, Anne Arundel residents testify on the budget in person

The budget includes raises for teachers, $12 million for the county’s reserve fund, lowers the property tax rate from 93.4 to 93.3 cents per $100 assessed value and a litany of other changes. It also includes a $1.2 million increase in community grants, more money for county police, sheriffs and further investment in the county’s Crisis Intervention Team. The income tax is not increasing and will remain at 2.81%. Pittman has proposed $1.87 billion in total, with about half spent on education.