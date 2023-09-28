Trial begins for Cape St. Claire man charged after steering away from fatal crash on Magothy River

A jury heard testimony from several witnesses Monday and Tuesday in the negligent manslaughter case against Brownell Edds Jr., a Cape St. Claire resident accused of recklessly steering his boat into another vessel last summer and killing a passenger before leaving the scene.

Edds has been held without bond since August 2022, more than a month after a collision at the mouth of the Magothy River left Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena, dead.

Charged with negligent manslaughter while operating a boat and criminally negligent manslaughter by a vessel, Edds also faces charges of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, operating a vessel under the influence, while impaired by alcohol and in a reckless manner, according to the Maryland Judiciary.

On July 3, 2022, Slattery and her husband were crossing the Chesapeake Bay, returning from a fireworks display along the Eastern Shore, when they came across another popular display on Gibson Island, just north of Cape St. Claire. They stopped their boat and caught the end of the show, said prosecutor Carolynn Grammas.

“They talked, laughed and enjoyed each other,” Grammas said in her opening statement

Soon after, the Slattery boat was overtaken by another vessel, which crashed into its stern and shot upward until its bow nearly pointed toward the sky, one witness recalled, before crashing back onto the water. It sat idle as other boaters offered to help.

Slattery’s husband was “in shock,” thinking his boat may be taking on water and unsure of his wife’s condition, witnesses recalled. Meanwhile the man steering the other vessel, later identified as Edds, was angry, yelling that the Slattery boat did not have its lights on.

One witness, a Laurel resident who watched the fireworks on a friend’s boat, remembered asking Edds if he had called the Department of Natural Resources Police, who monitor activity and enforce laws on public waterways. She told the court that Edds, in response, said, “I’d rather not,” before sailing away from the scene “as soon as [her] phone lit up.” Their boat followed Edds before losing him in a crowd of vessels heading into the Magothy River from the bay, three witnesses from the boat testified.

Meanwhile, the Slattery boat was guided to Fairwinds Marina at the entrance to Deep Creek. Slattery, whose backside ribs and left arm were broken in the crash, moaned that her chest was hurting, Natural Resources Police wrote in charging documents. While en route to a shock trauma center in Baltimore, she went into cardiac arrest. The rescue team was diverted to Baltimore-Washington Medical Center, where Slattery was pronounced dead at 11:53 p.m.

Natural Resources officers searched Deep Creek in the early hours of July 4, 2022, encountering someone on Edds’ 20-foot Sea Ray who told them he was checking on the boat for a friend. Neither the officers nor the man on the boat identified damage to the vessel, investigators wrote.

However, law enforcement officers canvassed the creek again the next day, according to charging documents, and found vertical fiberglass damage on the boat’s starboard side. Using surveillance footage and registration records, they were able to connect the boat to Edds, who was seen on security videos docking about 30 minutes after the crash.

The boat was seized, and a vessel reconstruction and comparison were conducted. According to charging documents, the blue paint on the bottom of Edds’ boat was similar to a strip of paint carved into the Slatterys’ vessel from its stern to its bow, including Laura Slattery’s shirt and towel.

Edds was arrested Aug. 12, 2022, more than a month after Slattery’s death. Though he was charged with operating a vessel under the influence, while impaired by alcohol and in a reckless manner, witnesses who watched the fireworks alongside him on another boat said Tuesday that no one was drinking excessively. They mentioned having one or two beers themselves, and maybe a shot, and not keeping count of Edds’ consumption.

Defense attorney John Henry Robinson III did not argue against the fact that Edds’ boat collided with the Slatterys’ boat. He did, however, challenge the idea that Edds had steered the boat recklessly or negligently. He told the jury in his opening statement that the U.S. Coast Guard does not require boaters to travel at a slower speed at night and contended that Edds had not seen the Slattery boat leaving the fireworks show.

“It was a tragic accident,” Robinson said. “Everyone saw [Edds’] boat. No one saw the Slatterys’ boat.”

Five witnesses called to testify Tuesday morning and who offered to help the two boats involved in the crash said they could not see whether the Slattery vessel had its lights on before the accident. Failure to display navigation lights would be a violation of the law on night boating.

Three witnesses from one boat recalled Edds steering quickly past them, with both its helmsman and a passenger saying their eyes were trained on it because of how fast it was going. One of them told Grammas that when the crash occurred, they could see the inside of Edds’ boat facing them in the air. They could not tell, however, whether the Slattery boat had its lights on.

“You can’t avoid what you can’t see,” Robinson said.

Edds’ trial is scheduled to continue in Anne Arundel Circuit Court until Friday, according to court records.