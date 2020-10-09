Anne Arundel County police seeking two suspects in Brooklyn Park armed robbery

Anne Arundel County police are searching for a man and a woman in connection to an armed robbery that occurred Thursday in Brooklyn Park.
The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Belle Grove Road. Police responded to the incident just before 9 p.m.
The victims, both women, were the driver and front-seat passenger in a white 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee. One suspect, described by police as a Black man in his late 30s, was a backseat passenger. A second suspect, an adult Black woman thought to be an accomplice, was also in the back seat. They were in the car as part of “an arranged ride," police said.
The man showed a handgun and demanded cash from the victims who handed over the money. The suspect then told the victims to leave the area, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Detectives from the Northern District are investigating the incident. Anyone with information should call 410-222-6135 or the tip line at 410-222-4700.