xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Brooklyn Park kitchen fire displaces one, Anne Arundel fire officials say

Alex Mann
By
Capital Gazette
Mar 03, 2020 10:54 AM
A fire originating in the kitchen wall of a Brooklyn Park house early Tuesday displaced the lone occupant, Anne Arundel County fire officials said. - Original Credit:
A fire originating in the kitchen wall of a Brooklyn Park house early Tuesday displaced the lone occupant, Anne Arundel County fire officials said. - Original Credit: (Anne Arundel County Fire Departm / HANDOUT)

A fire originating in the kitchen wall of a Brooklyn Park house early Tuesday morning displaced the lone occupant, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the 5000 block of 6th Street around 12 a.m. after an occupant of a home alerted authorities his house was on fire, said Capt. Russ Davies.

Advertisement

Davies said the occupant told officials he had gone to bed — but had not yet fallen asleep — when he smelled smoke and investigated. The resident found fire in a kitchen wall and unsuccessfully tried to extinguish it.

There were no functioning smoke alarms present in the home, Davies said.

When firefighters arrived, Davies said, they described smoke rising from the 1- and 1/2-story home.

[More Maryland news] Plans to build mosque in Creswell area of Harford County draw outcry, threats on social media

Davies said firefighters found the kitchen fire and extinguished it, but the blaze had spread to the attic.

Twenty-five firefighters were able to control the fire in approximately 30 minutes, Davies said.

Davies said the Red Cross is assisting the occupant of the home, who was displaced.

Sworn police officers with the fire department’s Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit investigated the cause of the blaze, which caused an estimated $30,000 in damage, and deemed it was an accident.

Latest Anne Arundel County

Firefighters with the Baltimore Fire Department assisted county fire crews.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement