Smoky rowhouse fire in Brooklyn Park displaces woman and child

Two people were hospitalized early Friday after a basement fire filled a Brooklyn Park rowhouse with smoke.
Anne Arundel County firefighters were called to the 400 block of Fifth Avenue about 1:25 a.m., Capt. Russ Davies, fire department spokesman, wrote in an email.
They found smoke coming from a two-story, middle of the group, home. Firefighters were able to locate the fire and extinguished it in about 10 minutes, Davies said.
Paramedics took a 27-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy to the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore with symptoms of smoke inhalation.
The fire damaged was estimated at $130,000. It was not clear if the home had working smoke alarms.
Thirty-five firefighters from the Anne Arundel County and Baltimore City fire department responded to the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.