‘For Sale’ banner hung up at Broadneck High as prank during coronavirus closure

With your local high school closed because of COVID-19, why not put the building on the market?
At least that would seem what people claiming to be members of the Broadneck High School’s Class of 2020 were thinking, as they raised a “For Sale” banner on the front of the school in an apparent senior prank. “Vacant Since March,” the students wrote.
Broadneck, along with every other Maryland public school, has been shuttered since March 13 to curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. State officials recently announced the schools would stay closed for the remainder of the year. As of Monday morning, the virus has killed 1,573 people and infected more than 33,000 others.
Perhaps to the chagrin of the senior class, Bob Mosier, Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesman, confirmed Monday afternoon that none of the school system’s properties are currently for sale.
But it wasn’t for a lack of a good sales pitch, as the seniors highlighted on the banner the best of the school complex’s features: more than 100 rooms, full-size gymnasium, a turf field, plenty of parking and a good security system.
Their tempting offer caught the attention of Severna Park real estate broker David Orso, of The David Orso Team of Compass Real Estate.
“Broadneck Senior Class of 2020 is ready to take on the Real Estate game...” he wrote in a Facebook post. “Call me in (four) years for a job.”
As far as the school system is concerned, the prank was no harm no foul. While Mosier said the seniors didn’t ask the school system for permission, the prank “caused no damage whatsoever to the property." He applauded their timely sense of humor.
“They certainly get an A for creativity,” Mosier said.
The seniors left little to doubt about who was behind the witty endeavor, as they told potential buyers to call 410-BHS-2020.