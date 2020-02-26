Broadneck council will host elected officials, judges and others at Thursday meeting

The Broadneck Council of Communities will host state and county elected officials alongside others during a meeting to be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cape St. Claire I.A. Clubhouse.
Thursday’s guests include Circuit Court Judge candidates George McNeal, Pam Alban, Elizabeth Morris, Rob Thompson, Richard Trunnell and Wes Adams.
State lawmakers on the agenda include Sen. Ed Reilly, R-Crofton; and delegates Heather Bagnall, D-Arnold; Michael Malone, R-Crofton; and Sid Saab, R-Crownsville.
County Councilwoman Amanda Fiedler, D-Arnold, is also listed as attending.
Attendees will also have an opportunity to hear from the county’s director of environmental policy, Matt Johnson. He will cover discussions on stormwater management, pollutions controls and other issues.