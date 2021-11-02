Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Bristol Thursday night

A Chesapeake Beach man driving in Bristol drove off the road and crashed into a cluster of trees Thursday afternoon, Anne Arundel County police said.
Two people who witnessed the crash, an off-duty nurse and a retired law enforcement officer, extracted Michael Magtutu, 64, from his 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo after the car overturned when it hit the group of trees near Talbot Road on Route 4 northbound and came to a rest on its roof. Anne Arundel County paramedics treated Magtutu until he died at the scene.
Magtutu was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. Preliminary, the primary cause of the crash is the driver failing to stay in his lane of travel, police said. Police do not yet know what caused Magtutu and the Chevrolet to leave the road. The Traffic Safety Section is investigating and anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-4700.