The Maryland Transportation Authority announced Monday that full time, cashless tolling will be in place at the Bay Bridge by the time beach traffic surges for next summer.
Construction crews will begin demolishing some of the existing toll booths Sunday to widen traffic lanes near the Bay Bridge plaza, according to a statement released by the authority.
The announcement comes months after transportation officials launched a $27 million re-decking project on the bridge. Officials described the work as overdue, saying construction crews could no longer continue to safely patch deteriorating roads.
But the construction caused huge traffic delays last fall, and generated widespread criticism of state preparations — including the decision to start cashless tolling at other state facilities first.
In response, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan ordered transportation officials to expedite the project, expanding cashless tolls to the Bay Bridge sooner than planned.
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, a Democrat, thanked Hogan on Twitter Monday for responding quickly to “our urgent request for all-electric tolling at the bridge.”
On the Eastern Shore side of the bridge, between the bridge and Route 8, the MdTA will erect “tolling gantries" — structures that stand over the highway and read a driver’s E-ZPass or snap a photo of their license plate. Once the structures are completed, toll operations will cease on the western side of the bridge.
Electric tolling is expected to ease traffic delays on the Bay Bridge.
Once the Annapolis-side toll plaza is demolished, motorists will pass through at highway speeds and continue at that pace through toll gantries on Kent Island, instead of pausing to hand over cash to a toll operator or slowing down to make sure their E-ZPass registers. Tolls are collected from eastbound traffic only.
Some 74% of Bay Bridge drivers already have an E-ZPass, according to the transportation authority. But the changes will be noticeable for them, too, as they’ll be able to maintain faster speeds.
When traveling at higher speeds, said John Sales, a transportation authority spokesman, “it’s important to have your E-ZPass transponder attached to your windshield.”
And while electronic tolling is expected to be up and running by summer, the toll plaza on the western side of the bridge won’t be fully removed until 2022, transportation authorities said. By that time, demolition and roadway construction will be finished.
Pittman said his administration will monitor the progress closely.
“We will be watching carefully to assess the impact of the improvement when it is operational this summer,” Pittman said in a Tweet.
The transportation authority also touts better gas mileage, reduced carbon emissions and increased driver and worker safety among the benefits of cashless tolling.
To prepare for the demolition, the authority will close toll lanes 3, 4 and 5 permanently Sunday evening, but transportation officials said they expect the traffic impact to be minimal. “Motorists will use the remaining open toll lanes."
Until summer, the plazas will be considered active work zones and transportation officials urged speed limits and traffic signals for the safety of construction crews.
The authority also urges bridge goers to sign up for E-ZPass as soon as possible. Those with the transponders pay $2.50 per vehicle with two axles; those without pay at least $6 per vehicle. Drivers can purchase the passes at the toll facilities customer service centers or at Motor Vehicle Administration locations across the state.
“Get your E-ZPass now!” Pittman concluded.
Re-decking of the bridge was originally slated to take two years and Monday’s announcement is expected to ease traffic as the longer-term construction continues around the clock.