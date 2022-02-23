Del. Brian Chisholm runs for reelection in District 31

Del. Brian Chisholm filed in early February for reelection to his District 31 seat. This would be the delegate’s second term.
Chisholm, a Severna Park Republican, said he’s eager for a second term and will continue being an advocate for those with minority viewpoints, no matter their political affiliation.
“There are many people — independents and Republicans and, quite frankly, a lot of Democrats, that feel like their voice is not being put forward and they’re not being heard. I feel like I’ve done a great job over the past four years of being that voice,” Chisholm said.
He said he’s particularly proud of how he’s advocated for students, parents and small businesses during COVID. Last year, Chisholm helped lead a successful effort to prevent businesses from being shut down due to the spread of COVID a few days before Christmas. He shared the story with Fox News and Lou Dobbs, who brought national attention to the issue.
“Most of these people are not political. They’re small business owners and they’re small business employees and I thought it was an atrocity to shut these businesses down a few days before Christmas,” Chisholm said.
This session, he’s working on a bill that would give workers more freedom over whether they join unions.
“Unions were a very important, essential part of our fabric as a country early on, but now I don’t know if we should be forcing people into a union who may not want to go into a union,” he said.
The bill would prohibit businesses from forcing workers to join unions as a condition of employment. While Chisholm said he understands a lot of workers want to be enrolled in unions, he has heard from some who would like to be given a choice.
“You might be already married to somebody with great health benefits or [who] has different benefits and the union doesn’t really bring anything to you,” he said. “Unions also become very popular political action committees so they’re pushing maybe a policy somebody doesn’t like.”
He’s also focusing on getting rid of mask mandates and reforming education this session.
As debates heat up over whether schools should mandate masks, Chisholm said he is firmly on the side of no more mandates. In fact, he is working on a bill this session that would ban elected officials at the state and local levels from enacting mask mandates.
“While we haven’t had a statewide [mask mandate] in a while, the kids in school are still wearing them and I think parents are questioning, ‘Why are you still putting my kid in a mask?’” Chisholm said. “It seems to be the thing that I am getting a million calls on.”
He said this is an issue close to his heart as his wife is an occupational therapist in the Prince George’s County school system and he knows how masks can hinder development of students’ communication skills.
Chisholm said he is also concerned about how kids are taught about social determinants of success in schools. He’s working now to get a bill passed that bans instruction focused on discrimination.
“I think we should be teaching history, of course, on all sides. I think that everybody’s voice should come to the table, but I don’t think we should be teaching inferiority because it can set a child on the wrong path of thinking they can’t make it,” Chisholm said. “In this country, regardless of where you’re from, your race, creed or color, there’s a lot of opportunity out there and you can become whatever you want in this country.”
Though he realizes this bill, if it becomes law, could be difficult to enforce, he said part of the idea is to not blame kids sitting in the classroom today for what their ancestors may have done decades or centuries ago.
“You can’t blame it on the kid that’s sitting there now and say it’s Johnny’s fault that Billy isn’t getting ahead because of what the Puritans did,” he said.
Chisholm said he’s proved to his constituents that he deserves a second term by how hard he’s worked for them and how persistent he is at trying to represent those whose voices get lost in the mix in the General Assembly.
“I take this job very seriously. I do everything I can. I wake up in the morning with a zeal for what I do even though I get beat down here. Obviously I’m outnumbered quite a bit but I still love it,” he said.
Chisholm’s opponents include fellow Republicans Nic Kipke, who has represented the district for the past 15 years, and mental health practitioner LaToya Nkongolo; Libertarian Travis Lerol, who works as a defense contractor; and Democrats Ned Carey, the incumbent from District 31A, and Gary Simmons a sergeant field training officer at Luminis Health, Inc.
Chisholm represents District 31B, which includes Pasadena, Lake Shore and Green Haven. Under the new map that was recently approved by the General Assembly and is now undergoing legal challenges, Districts 31A and 31B have been combined into one district, expanding the district west to cover the eastern part of Severn.