Del. Brian Chisholm runs for reelection in District 31

“I think we should be teaching history, of course, on all sides. I think that everybody’s voice should come to the table, but I don’t think we should be teaching inferiority because it can set a child on the wrong path of thinking they can’t make it,” Chisholm said. “In this country, regardless of where you’re from, your race, creed or color, there’s a lot of opportunity out there and you can become whatever you want in this country.”