Mural of Breonna Taylor to be Painted in Chambers Park Saturday

A 7,000-square-foot mural of Breonna Taylor will be painted in Chambers Park Saturday as part of a project led by Jeff Huntington, local artist and owner of Future History Now, alongside other artists and volunteers.
Taylor was shot and killed by police in her Louisville, Ky. apartment on March 13, sparking protests and calls for the officers involved to be arrested and charged. Taylor was sleeping in her home when police executed a no-knock warrant.
Huntington, his fellow artists and volunteers will paint from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and again on Sunday if more time is needed, which Huntington said will likely be the case.
Huntington said he expects between 30 and 40 people to contribute, including 10 Future History Now artists and 20 to 30 volunteers from local communities, Washington D.C. and the Naval Academy. The mural will be painted on a basketball court.
The project is in collaboration with the Banneker-Douglass Museum and the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture.
Future History Now has raised approximately $8,000 through online fundraising and will be using the funds to pay for power washing the court, a DJ, a stage, chairs, tents, pizza and a small stipend for the professional artists contributing to the mural. The remaining funds will be donated to the Chambers Park Summer Concert Series.
Huntington said his organization chose to paint Taylor to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement and to focus on a prominent female figure in the movement.
Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency room technician, was shot at least eight times when police, executing a search warrant, entered her apartment and opened fire in response to fire from Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. Justice for Taylor’s killing has become a focal point of the national BLM movement.
Huntington also wanted to provide an opportunity for the county’s youth to participate.
“We want our youth in our community programs to experience this pivotal moment in a very active way,” Huntington said.