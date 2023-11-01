Glen Burnie man sentenced to life after killing wife in her sleep in Owings Mills home

A daughter heard her mother’s phone ring from another bedroom, over and over.

She had spent the night before, May 2, 2021, out of their Owings Mills apartment trying to get over a breakup. Her “mama,” Tameka Shante Bautista, was always one to offer strong advice. That morning, Bautista’s daughter wanted to crawl into bed with her to get it. But when she went to figure out why the phone wasn’t being answered, she found Bautista dead — stabbed in the neck in her sleep.

According to the charging documents against Brandon Robinette, the victim’s husband who was sentenced to life without parole Wednesday morning, the 911 call was titled a cardiac arrest. Interviewing family members, first responders soon learned, however, that the couple had been in an argument the night before. The wife and mother of three had kicked her husband out of the house. Bautista and Robinette were separated at the time and he had been living with his mother in Glen Burnie, according to Baltimore County Deputy State’s Attorney Lisa Dever.

It was not the first time Robinette, 44, had used a knife in an argument, prosecutors explained Wednesday.

In 2005, he had sent a former girlfriend to a trauma center after cutting across her chest. They had broken up and he was dropping off her clothes in a gas station parking lot. When police attempted to arrest him, he drove his car into the arresting officers, said Assistant State’s Attorney Dianna Abramowski-Liberto, and Robinette was incarcerated on two assault charges.

Arguing Robinette was “an extreme danger” to the public, Abramowski-Liberto explained to Baltimore County Circuit Judge Nancy Purpura that May 2, 2021 was also not the first time Robinette had used a knife against his wife. The Glen Burnie man had been released from a prison sentence related to a 2019 attack just a month before.

Several members of Bautista’s family submitted victim impact statements for Purpura to consider in her sentencing. One family member, a cousin “raised as [Bautista’s] sister,” read the statements written by the victim’s two oldest children.

“You never should have come to our home,” the daughter wrote.

Robinette, for his part, told the court that “anything is acceptable” when it came to his sentencing, explaining he had failed as a father and husband. He did not accept responsibility for the killing, however, telling the judge that Bautista’s children deserved to know who really killed their mother.

Purpura said the defendant’s refusal to take responsibility for his actions, “despite the overwhelming evidence,” was part of the decision behind her sentencing. At the beginning of Wednesday’s hearing, she also denied Robinette’s request for a new trial, citing a lack of new evidence in the case.

After getting kicked out of Bautista’s home, Robinette was picked up by his mother, police wrote in charging documents. Overnight, he returned to Bautista’s apartment and entered through the fire escape, prosecutors said. Dever told The Capital in August after a jury convicted Robinette of first-degree murder, that their 6-year-old son was sleeping in the bed with Bautista the night of the murder. Robinette took the child to his mother’s house afterward, according to charging documents.

One of the defendant’s friends had called emergency services after the murder, afraid Robinette was going to kill himself because “he had done something bad.” A second witness told police they had received a voicemail from Robinette in which he said, “I messed up” and “I killed my wife.”

Prosecutors and Purpura each acknowledged Robinette’s psychological disorders and treatments, but agreed they were not enough to nullify the verdict.

“The defendant is someone who has not taken responsibility throughout his life,” Abramowski-Liberto said Wednesday. “He has not done what he needed to do to stay healthy.”