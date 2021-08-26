Braid-A-Thon event to be held to help youth in Annapolis feel confident for start of school

A free back-to-school Braid-A-Thon event is being hosted in Annapolis on Sept. 5, for 67 kids to get cornrows and feed-ins.
The event, organized by Diesha Contee, is being held at American Legion from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., for grades first through 12th. Kids need to have their hair washed and blow dried before arrival. Mask are required inside the event. There will be free food and drinks.
There will be 13 braiders at the event and another four offered to do hair on other days, Contee said.
Contee knows how expensive it is to get hair done before school and wanted to help out some families with that burden.
“Families are already buying school supplies and clothes for back to school and sometimes they don’t have enough for hair,” she said. “I think this will be a big help.”
People can donate braiding hair, combs, edge control, moose and chips. Contee will be going to grocery stores asking if they can donate food platters. Also, people can donate gift cards so Contee can give them to the braiders.
“Kids getting their hair done helps them start their year off better and more confident,” Contee said. “I will be doing another one in the middle of the year as well. People need help year-round and I want to help out as many people as I can.”