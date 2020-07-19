Black Anne Arundel police officers, NAACP youth discuss racism and police violence in wake of George Floyd’s killing

Every day is hard for Lt. Charles Ravenell.
Black police officers like him — about 80 in Anne Arundel County’s 700-some department — face conflicting feelings daily since a May video of a Minneapolis Police officer killing George Floyd, a black man, sparked nonstop protests around the country.
“We don’t peel off our skin when we go home and take off our uniform,” Ravenell said.
He watched the video of the officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck at the request of his 18-year-old daughter. He had a talk with his sons about how to act if they’re ever pulled over by police.
And he wants to continue hard conversations in the community and his department.
“Until we confront this thing head-on until we stop looking away until we stop turning our back to what’s right before us, we’re going to find ourselves right back here again,” Ravenell said.
At a discussion Saturday between the Black Police Officer Association of Anne Arundel County and the county’s NAACP Youth and College division at the American Legion Post #141 in Annapolis, Ravenell, Sgt. Cam Cooke and Officer Sierra Hillyer — wearing blue shirts reading “Don’t look away” — listened to community members and NAACP youth leaders talk about their experiences with police.
Most were not good.
Andriesha Burley, who came to the discussion with her husband and children, said she has fears of getting pulled over every time she drives.
“When I see people pulled over on the side of the road, I’m looking to see what race they are and I’m thinking, ‘Is this something I need to record?‘”
Marsela Padilla, Vice President of the Anne Arundel County NAACP Youth and College division, said she knows children and teens who fear the police.
“It’s really sad,” Padilla said. “It’s heartbreaking that the ones who are supposed to be protecting us are the ones killing us.”
To stop over-policing and heal the community’s relationship with the department, Cooke had a solution in one word: courage.
Courage from both police officers and members of the community can heal their broken relationship, Cooke said.
“If we’re willing to run after a bad guy, we’ve got to use that same courage when we see one of our fellow officers doing something wrong,” Cooke said.
“We have to start individualizing this and looking at it, then having the courage to report. We say: ‘I hate cops’ or ‘I don’t like cops’ but we don’t do anything about it.”
One of the first steps of the healing courage that can change those situations, Cooke said is to get to know officers who police one’s community by name.
“You’ve gotta start somewhere with getting to know police and police getting to know you,” Cooke said. “We need to start having conversations. If one of my officers is not willing to have a conversation and you call and complain, that officer is going to have something to explain right then and there.”
Ward 3 alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles suggested the NAACP youth division start a unit for following up on complaints to police of bad policing.
“Once you’ve established that sort of checklist and timeline and you stick to that timeline, the word gets out. These people are serious. They’re here to do something and they’re going to make sure it’s done and someone is held accountable,” she said.
“It has to be a strategic and organized way of doing this. Otherwise, we’re going to be in the same boat we are now.”