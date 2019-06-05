Judge allows racist images as evidence in fatal stabbing of Bowie State student

A Prince George’s County Circuit Court judge ruled Wednesday that racist images on the cellphone of a white Severna Park man charged with killing a black Bowie State University student can be used as evidence in his trial.

Lawyers for Sean Urbanski — a former University of Maryland student charged with first-degree murder and a hate crime in the fatal stabbing of Lt. Richard Collins III on Maryland’s campus in May 2017 — had asked for the images to be barred from the trial. They argued that while they were “stupid and tasteless,” they weren’t relevant to the killing.

John McKenna, who is representing Urbanski along with William Brennan, insisted that if the images were included as evidence, they would “inflame” the jury, as would references to the “Alt-Reich: Nation” Facebook page — and affect his client’s right to a fair trial.

In a separate motion, also struck down Wednesday by Judge Lawrence Hill Jr., McKenna and Brennan argued that the hate crime charge against Urbanski should be dropped altogether, as it violated his freedom of speech.

“The memes are tasteless — they’re stupid and offensive — but they’re protected by the First Amendment,” McKenna said.

In an “abundance of caution,” Urbanski’s lawyers also filed a third motion to separate the hate crime charge and the murder charge facing their client to two separate trials. Hill also ruled against this motion.

Members of the Collins family embraced as they filtered out of the packed courtroom. Collins’ mother and father sat behind prosecutors at the hearing, surrounded by relatives on both sides.

Urbanski’s family also attended Wednesday’s hearing.

In explaining his decision, Hill cited the “totality of circumstances” of how the killing had taken place. During their arguments, prosecutors presented a video that had been captured of the killing, with the screen turned so that only the judge could see.

Days away from graduation, Collins, an ROTC student, had visited the University of Maryland campus in May 2017. He was standing at a bus stop with two friends, waiting for an Uber, when Urbanski allegedly approached them.

State’s attorney Jonathon Church narrated the surveillance video as it played. He said Urbanski first approached Collins’ two companions, telling both to “step left” before stabbing Collins in the chest. Of the three, prosecutors said Collins was the only African-American; one of his friends was white, and the other was Asian.

Prosecutors said the images McKenna and Brennan filed a motion to suppress reveal that Urbanski selected Collins to kill because of his skin color.

Seven cartoons from the images folder of Urbanski’s iPhone are included in the trial’s evidence, spanning from December 2016 to a month before Collins was killed. Prosecutors showed each to the judge, describing a few out loud. Church said one included a noose, handgun and poison, and described others as “racially insensitive” memes.

In the 21st century, Church said, keeping an image on your iPhone is akin to keeping a photograph folded up in your pocket or wallet. Cell phones contain the most “intimate details” of our lives, he said, pointing out that the cartoons in question were interspersed with photos Urbanski had on his phone of his girlfriend and family.

“They are about who he is and what he is about,” he said. “They are relevant, they’re relevant to establishing motive.”

But Brennan asserted that possessing racially insensitive material is not against the law. He added that presenting evidence of a defendant’s general racial viewpoints isn’t sufficient to charge them with a hate crime — only speech that is connected to the crime can be cited as evidence of motive.

And Brennan pointed out forcefully that there is “not one bit” of evidence that Urbanski shouted racial slurs or pulled out his phone to display the cartoons before he allegedly stabbed Collins.

He also disputed the state’s account of the crime. He said before Urbanski approached the three friends, they had heard him screaming incomprehensibly. At this time, he said his client’s blood alcohol levels were three times the legal limit.

Then, Brennan said Urbanski told Collins, “Step left, step left if you know what’s best for you,” citing police reports.

“That’s the only speech that was heard from an incomprehensible drunk,” he said.

Some debate was also raised as to whether it was certain that Urbanski had saved the images to his phone or if they had saved automatically after he received them in a text message or email.

But Hill said it would be up to the jury to decide whether there is a connection between the images and the killing.

The trial, which has been delayed three times, is scheduled to begin on July 22.