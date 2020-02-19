Number of thefts from automobiles reported in Bowie up in 2019

City of Bowie Police Chief John Nesky said there was a spike in thefts from automobiles in 2019, which has prompted the department to step up enforcement and education in 2020 to get the number of cases down.
Tuesday evening, Nesky presented an update on the 65-member department to the Bowie City Council. There were 286 reports of items stolen from inside automobiles in 2018, which rose to 361 in 2019.
“It’s a regional thing. The entire area is seeing increases and issues,” Nesky said.
The number of identity thefts reported also rose, from 175 reports in 2018 to 297 in 2019.
In a video posted by the department in January, Nesky broke down the problem by telling the story of a talkative suspect who told officers that thieves target Bowie because residents leave car doors unlocked with property inside.
Police are reminding residents to remove valuables from their cars, and to lock them. Nesky said their educational campaign will include door-to-door visits with flyers and cards, and so officers can talk face-to-face with residents about thefts from automobiles.
Nesky will be the star of more videos in the future, he told the council. The department plans on publishing a monthly “Chief Chat,” in which Nesky records a video message to the community about things on his mind, and on their minds, he said.
He said in their next chat, to be published later this month, he will discuss comments raised by residents at the listening sessions new City Council members have been hosting. Among them, that there isn’t enough of a police presence. He said he will break down how the department is organized, and how it operates.
“I love that they want to see us more, but it’s a numbers game sometimes,” he said. “With the Chief Chat, go over our organization chat, where all our bodies are and why we may not have as many people on the road as you think we would with 65 bodies."
Each month he said he is going to include a trivia question in the chat. Listeners can direct message the answer to the department for a chance to win a challenge coin from the city.
“We want to drive people to the information so they know what’s happening with their police department,” he said.