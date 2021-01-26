Anne Arundel County public school graduate leads Pass in Review during unusual inauguration

Brig. Gen. Robert Bowie practiced for the moment he would lead the armed forces in front of the newly sworn in president and vice president.
But in the moment, his mind was on his feet. And his hat.
Every step needed to be correct. It was a bone-chilling day in January with enough wind to make Bowie worry his hat might come off. As he saluted the president and led the armed forces behind him, everything needed to be perfect. A blown-off hat would be catastrophic.
It was not just the president and the vice president who watched. Nor was it just the commander of the Military District of Washington who stood between the Biden and Harris families.
It was the world.
It is an honor to lead the presidential escort as deputy commanding general for the inauguration with the United States Northern Command Joint Task Force National Capital Region/Military District of Washington, Bowie said, especially leading the Old Guard. He was caught up in the organization of the inauguration, so a breath of relief did not come until noon the next day. In addition to leading the Pass in Review, the military tradition where service members first salute a new commander-in-chief, Bowie was part of the presidential escort to the White House and escorting others throughout the day.
Once he was able to relax, with his job done, Bowie was also able to see the well wishes from friends and colleagues, including through social media.
It meant a lot for people for him to be out front in the Pass in Review. As a general officer. As a Black American. And for the Anne Arundel County community, as a former resident.
Bowie lives in Upper Marlboro but grew up in Anne Arundel County, graduating from the former Andover High School in 1983. His mother worked in Annapolis. Fort George G. Meade was 15 minutes from his house.
So a career in the military was fitting. Bowie attended Carnegie Mellon University and participated in the ROTC program. After graduation, he commissioned into the Air Force where he served for 12 years before joining the Air National Guard.
Bowie also worked on former President Barack Obama’s inauguration. Each one is unique, he said. Already, he is looking ahead to the 2025 inauguration.
Biden’s inauguration was notably different. A pandemic prevented large crowds, and looking out and seeing flags instead of the masses that usually attend was a bit jarring, Bowie said. The lack of people did not make the day less special or the speeches he heard less powerful.
There were elements of the 2021 inauguration that Bowie hopes to see continue. That included the laying of the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The digital performances that replaced some of the usual festivities also highlighted some efficiencies the planning committee can use in the future, Bowie said.
There were also several thousands of guardsmen in the capital for the inauguration, including ones from D.C. As he finished the Pass in Review, Bowie came across about 3,000 D.C. guardsmen, he said.
It was a surreal moment, one that was full of pride, he said, as he got to stand in formation in front of them. Seeing all of the guardsmen at the inauguration made him proud to be part of the National Guard.
The inauguration continued to set the tone for peaceful transitions of power, while also highlighting the country’s resiliency despite a summer of protests, a pandemic and an insurrection at the Capitol days prior, he said.
It made Bowie proud to be an American.