Anne Arundel County public school graduate leads Pass in Review during unusual inauguration

It is an honor to lead the presidential escort as deputy commanding general for the inauguration with the United States Northern Command Joint Task Force National Capital Region/Military District of Washington, Bowie said, especially leading the Old Guard. He was caught up in the organization of the inauguration, so a breath of relief did not come until noon the next day. In addition to leading the Pass in Review, the military tradition where service members first salute a new commander-in-chief, Bowie was part of the presidential escort to the White House and escorting others throughout the day.