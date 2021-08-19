Jury acquits Bowie woman charged with assaulting Edgewater Cold Stone employees over mask dispute

A Bowie woman accused in November 2020 of assaulting two Cold Stone employees during a dispute that reportedly started because she wouldn’t wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic was acquitted on all charges this month.
Ibukunoluwa Opanuga, 27, was struck in the face by an employee, and she was wearing a mask when she entered the store, her attorney Joshua Ortega said Thursday. In a three day jury trial this month, Ortega called witnesses who testified that Opanuga turned around and left after she was struck, and presented a six second video that showed a Cold Stone employee confront Opanuga outside the store and punch her. Opanuga took the stand in her own defense during her trial.
After she was struck, Opanuga’s boyfriend, Musaab Abdul Ali, 36, stepped between her and the employee, Ortega said. Ali and the two women employees physically fought. One employee was sent to the hospital with a fractured eye socket and fractured nose. Ali pleaded not guilty to assault charges filed against him. As of Thursday afternoon, a jury was still deliberating his case.
“I think it’s a reasonable inference that the employee who began to attack my client then turned and started attacking Mr. Ali. I think it’s a fair inference that Mr. Ali was defending my client from the employees’ attack, then defending himself. Whether or not he went too far after that as he was defending himself is for the jury to decide,” Ortega said.
But Opanuga never got involved in the fight, the jury in her case decided. After an hour-long closing statement, the jury deliberated for a total of 30 minutes before acquitting her on all eight charges, Ortega said.
“Honestly, I can’t believe it went to trial,” he added.
In November 2020, police responded around 7:15 p.m. to a Cold Stone Creamery on Lee Airpark Drive. The two employees reported to police that a man and a woman walked into the store but were either not wearing masks or not wearing masks appropriately and were told to leave. An employee told police the couple refused to the leave so she walked out from behind the counter to guide them out of the store. Police said the dispute escalated after Opanuga pushed one employee, leading to the pair assaulting the two employees, punching one for threatening to call the police and punching and kicking another employee after she fell to the ground.
When police arrived, one woman had “apparent severe facial injuries” and the second woman was “laying on the ground, between two vehicles, also with apparent severe facial injuries,” police wrote in charging documents. Three witnesses observed the fight and later testified at trial.
Ortega said the police report of the incident was inaccurate. Opanuga and Ali went into Cold Stone and decided to leave after 15 minutes because the store’s employees were speaking to them rudely.
The two announced they were going to leave and the employees aggressively encouraged them to do so. A verbal altercation began inside the store and the employees pursued Opanuga and Ali outside, resulting in a physical fight after Opanuga was hit, Ortega said.
“She was attacked and she was vilified. I don’t think it’s fair how she was portrayed,” he added.
The State’s Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.