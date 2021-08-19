Jury acquits Bowie woman charged with assaulting Edgewater Cold Stone employees over mask dispute

In November 2020, police responded around 7:15 p.m. to a Cold Stone Creamery on Lee Airpark Drive. The two employees reported to police that a man and a woman walked into the store but were either not wearing masks or not wearing masks appropriately and were told to leave. An employee told police the couple refused to the leave so she walked out from behind the counter to guide them out of the store. Police said the dispute escalated after Opanuga pushed one employee, leading to the pair assaulting the two employees, punching one for threatening to call the police and punching and kicking another employee after she fell to the ground.