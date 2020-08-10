Community rallies around survivor of Pasadena murder-suicide attempt

Christy Borck, 33, was shot in her Pasadena home on Friday by her ex-husband, who then used the same gun to kill himself, police said. Since then, she’s had two life-saving surgeries at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore to relieve pressure in her brain and close the wound in her head. She started breathing on her own on Monday, but is still considered to be in critical condition. - Original Credit: Handout (Courtesy of Theresa Rohrs / HANDOUT)