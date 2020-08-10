Community rallies around survivor of Pasadena murder-suicide attempt

As head of patient care at Harbor Hospital, Christy Borck always made sure patients were comfortable. Now, as she fights for her life, her family says she’s comforting them with her sense of humor.
Borck, 33, was shot in her Pasadena home on Friday by her ex-husband, who then used the same gun to kill himself, police said. Since then, she’s had two life-saving surgeries at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore to relieve pressure in her brain and close the wound in her head. She started breathing on her own on Monday but is still considered to be in critical condition.
When she started putting her middle finger up in annoyance at hourly neurological exams, Borck’s family could see her feistiness shining through. Borck’s mother, Theresa Rohrs, said it brought tears to her eyes and made her chuckle at the same time.
“I can’t even express the emotion ... to realize she’s in there,” Rohrs said. “That it’s her. She’s still there. We haven’t lost her.”
Borck is limited to one visitor a day because of coronavirus precautions at the hospital, which is usually either her mother or father. So her best friend, Shannon Neidhardt, focuses on Borck’s recovery fund. The GoFundMe she set up on Saturday reached more than $10,500 of its $100,00 goal as of Monday afternoon.
She wanted her friend taken care of with the same love Borck gives to others.
“The last thing she should worry about is a large medical bill or financial issues once all this is done,” Neidhardt said.
“(Her job) really speaks volumes as to how much she cares for other people. I never thought she’d be on the other end of that. ... She really does put herself above everyone else.”
The two friends talked on the phone about going on vacation together next year about an hour before Borck was shot. Police called the Friday shooting an attempted murder-suicide.
Borck’s divorce with her ex-husband, Matt Borck, was filed in court at the end of July. Her two children from that marriage, 4-year-old and 2-year-old were asleep when the shooting happened. Her 13-year-old fled when she heard gunshots, Neidhardt said.
Christy Borck was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to her head and shoulder. Matt Borck was pronounced dead at the scene.
“It was a rough relationship,” Neidhardt said.
“She made up her mind a long time ago that she wanted to get out of the marriage. He was just not handling it well at all.”
What’s important to focus on now, Neidhardt said, is Borck’s recovery. Updates are posted by her family at gofundme.com/f/join-us-in-christy-borck039s-recovery and at caringbridge.org/visit/christyloomisborck, where loved ones have left kind words for her.
“The hundreds of people who have reached out and said ‘let us know what you need,’ we really appreciate them,” Rohrs said. “We couldn’t have felt more supported on the worst day of our lives.”
Neidhardt said her best friend is a fighter.
“She’s the strongest person I’ve ever met,” Neidhardt said. “If she can get through this, she can get through anything.”