Books for International Goodwill, Odenton firefighter win service awards from Maryland Gov. Hogan

Annapolis-based Books for International Goodwill, or BIG, an organization aimed at promoting literacy by sending books all over the world, and lifelong Odenton firefighter Wylie Loren Donaldson Jr. will receive service awards from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s Office on Monday.
BIG will be honored with a Volunteer Program Award at the 38th annual Governor’s Service Awards Monday evening at Maryland Hall. Meanwhile, Donaldson will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Marylanders could nominate individuals or organizations for awards in any of 17 categories. There were 75 total nominations. A panel of community leaders, volunteers and staff of the Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism analyzed nominees based on how big an impact they have had on solving a pressing issue in the community to decide the winners. One winner was selected per category.
For the past 26 years, BIG, the signature project of the Parole Rotary Club, has distributed over 9 million books across the country and abroad.
“It’s a very meaningful thing to us, both within the rotary family and within the Annapolis community, to spread the word that we’re out there,” said Scott Gregory, president of the Parole Rotary Club. “It’ll probably help us to get more donations. It’ll probably help us to get people to come to our book sales and probably help us get more volunteers.”
The organization sends packages of 20,000 books at a time to schools and literacy programs all across the world, typically to English-speaking countries.
“Most of the countries we send to are in Africa. We send a lot to Nigeria and Uganda. We send to Cambodia; we send to the Philippines,” BIG President Steve Frantzich said.
BIG also provides books wherever they are needed in the Annapolis area.
“We’re providing books that are going into Little Free Libraries that are set up around town, providing books at Pop-Up Pantry every couple of weeks. We provided books to prison. We provided books to an Indian reservation,” Frantzich said.
They also send books across the country to places in need, like a library that was destroyed during Hurricane Katrina.
“Our goal is keeping books alive,” Frantzich said.
The organization collects between 1,000 and 1,500 books a day. They send out 10 shipments a year, which is not enough to keep up with the demand they receive. Twenty five locations are currently on the waiting list to get books from BIG.
When BIG was first founded in 1995 by Leonard Blackshear, who has since passed away, the Parole Rotary Club contributed significant funding to help them operate. Now they are completely self-sustaining with over 100 volunteers every month who help sort and compile books for shipments and run book sales from the organization’s Defense Highway warehouse. BIG sells all books not suitable to ship. Their next book sale is Dec. 4.
Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Donaldson is president of the Odenton Volunteer Fire Company. He first joined the fire company at age 14 in 1952 to follow in the footsteps of his father, who was in the organization, and his grandfather who helped found it.
Donaldson has held every position at the organization over the course of his 69 years in the volunteer service. He also currently serves as president of the Odenton Heritage Society.
“It’s quite an honor,” he said. “It is a lifetime achievement award and certainly I’ve devoted a good part of my life to this community and the fire department and the heritage society so I’m very grateful for the recognition.”
The 83-year-old says, back when he started with the fire company, there simply wasn’t much else to do. The community was very rural at the time. But, even as the area became urbanized, he didn’t want to do anything else.
He said serving the community he was born and raised in has been a privilege.
“I’ve served at the county level. I served on the state level at the [Maryland State Firemen’s Association]. I’ve just been lucky to be able to do what I can do. I stay busy and I have a supportive family. I do well.”