Two boats destroyed in Annapolis marina fire, ruled accidental by investigators

Two boats were destroyed, and a third was damaged, when they caught fire Thursday evening at an Annapolis marina after what investigators believe was an electrical malfunction on board one of the vessels, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Fire investigators are still determining which of the boats malfunctioned and caused serious damage to the vessels as well as part of the dock at Podickory Point Yacht and Beach Club near Sandy Point State Park.

Firefighters found two of the boats fully engulfed in fire when they arrived at the marina at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening. A total of 69 firefighters put out the blaze, which took about three hours to control, according to a fire department news release.

The fire spread to a third boat as well as two finger piers, the release said. A fire department spokesperson said the third boat was seriously damaged. The damage was estimated to be $305,000.

Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigators responded to the scene, and are investigating the cause of the fire. Preliminarily, investigators said the fire was accidental, and that it was “most likely an electrical malfunction,” the news release said.

Nobody was injured in the fire.