Headed out on the water for Fourth of July? Officials want you to do this first.

“If you are going to be out, make sure you’re aware who you’re going to be boating with. Make sure you’re taking proper precautions to keep you and your family safe, as well if you’re out on the beach,” Moses said. “It’s important to at least try to stay six feet from another family just so the chance of you catching the virus is low. Even though it may not be mandatory to keep six feet apart, we want to promote that, just so you can keep you and your family safe.”